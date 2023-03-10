 Back To Top
KIS
Entertainment

Tving’s ‘Island’ enjoys global popularity

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Mar 10, 2023 - 15:56       Updated : Mar 10, 2023 - 15:56
Singer and actor Cha Eunwoo of Astro plays Vatican priest Johan in "Island." (Tving)
Singer and actor Cha Eunwoo of Astro plays Vatican priest Johan in “Island.” (Tving)

Tving's latest sci-fi action thriller has landed on Amazon Prime Video top 10 charts in at least 17 countries as of Thursday, according to the South Korean online streaming service provider run by entertainment giant CJ ENM.

Amazon Prime Video is a subscription-based video streaming service run by Amazon.

“Island” topped Amazon Prime Video’s TV charts in Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines. It was listed among the top 10 on charts in 13 countries, including Brazil, Indonesia and Malaysia.

The 12-part series, adapted from authors Youn In-wan and Yang Kyung-il’s popular webtoon series of the same title, revolves around three strangers trying to survive on Jeju Island, where evil roams free.

Singer and actor Cha Eunwoo of Astro portrays Vatican priest Johan, while Kim Nam-gil and Lee Da-hee play Van, a cold-hearted human weapon monk, and young, rich heiress Won Mi-ho, respectively.

"Island" (Tving)
“Island” (Tving)

The final two episodes are to be released at noon on Friday.

The action thriller series will be available on Tving and Amazon Prime Video.



By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
