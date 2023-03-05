Daesan Foundation accepting applications for translation, research and publication of Korean literary works

The Daesan Foundation is accepting applications for the 2023 Korean Literature Translation, Research, and Publishing Support program.

Applicants for this year’s translation grants will be accepted until 3 p.m. on June 1 through the foundation’s official website. Successful applicants will be announced in August.

Applicants can select from Daesan Literary Award-winning works that have not been translated into the target language, or any other literary work in need of translation. The foundation funded the translation of 15 Korean works in 2022.

Selected translators will be given up to 13 million won for poetry and 15 million won for prose (novels, plays or children’s literature). The grant may vary depending on the language and volume of the selected piece. Publication expenses of the completed translation will also be partially supported.

English, French, German, Spanish, Japanese and northern European languages fall into the A category. For Chinese, Russian, Turkish and other European languages which fall under the B category, the grant for each project is set at 70 percent of the amount given to A category languages. The grant for all other languages is set at 50 percent of the amount given to those languages in the A category.

Translators regardless of nationality who have full linguistic capacity in Korean and the target language are eligible to apply. Applications will be accepted for joint translations as well.

Applicants must submit a sample translation manuscript -- 20 poems for poetry, 30 pages of A4 paper for prose. A detailed project plan including the reasons for selecting the work and the translation schedule, intended publisher and publication dates should also be submitted.

The foundation also supports the research and publication of Korean literary works. The grant may vary according to the likelihood of publication and conditions of the local market.

Overseas Korean literature professors, researchers and students are all eligible to apply for the research grant. Overseas publishers who wish to publish Korean literature may apply for publication funding.

More detailed information on the grant is available on The Daesan Foundation's official website.