 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Business

Number of startups drops 7.1 pct in 2022

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 3, 2023 - 10:52       Updated : Mar 3, 2023 - 10:52
People look around booths during a fair on the establishment of cafes and bakeries at the Seoul Trade Exhibition and Convention in southern Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)
People look around booths during a fair on the establishment of cafes and bakeries at the Seoul Trade Exhibition and Convention in southern Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

The number of startups in South Korea fell more than 7 percent in 2022 from a year earlier amid a sluggish property market, government data showed Friday.

A total of 1.317 million new companies were set up in the country last year, down 7.1 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Ministry of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises and Startups.

The ministry attributed the decline largely to tougher rules for the home rental business, falling real estate transactions and low property profits stemming from high interest rates.

Also responsible was a global economic slump caused by the so-called three highs -- high consumer prices, interest rates and exchange rates, it added.

The number of newly established real estate firms tumbled 35.2 percent from a year earlier to 206,000 last year.

A total of 67,000 construction companies were newly established last year, down 5.9 percent from the previous year, in the wake of less government spending on infrastructure and rising material costs.

The number of new manufacturing firms sank 13.3 percent on-year to 42,000, with that of new hospitality businesses also decreasing 3 percent to 156,000.

Yet, the number of newly established retailers and wholesalers went up 7.3 percent on-year to 456,000 thanks to more contactless spending and e-commerce.

The data also showed the proportion of technology-based startups came to an all-time high of 17.4 percent of last year's total, according to the data. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114