World

[Graphic News] S. Korea ranks 31st in corruption index

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Feb 27, 2023 - 08:00       Updated : Feb 27, 2023 - 08:00

South Korea came in 31st in a key international transparency index assessing corruption levels of countries in 2022, up a notch from a year earlier, a nongovernmental organization said.

South Korea scored 63 in the 2022 Corruption Perception Index, ranking No. 31 among the 180 nations assessed, according to Transparency International, who compiled the index.

The annual index ranks countries on a 100-point scale by levels of public sector corruption, as defined by the abuse of entrusted power for private interests, via expert assessments and surveys.

South Korea’s 2022 standing rose one spot from 2021, marking the sixth consecutive annual rise since the country come in at No. 52 with 53 points in 2016. (Yonhap)



By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
