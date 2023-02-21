[Today’s K-pop] BTS amasses 700m views with ‘Save Me’ music video

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

The music video for BTS’ “Save Me” surpassed 700 million views on YouTube on Monday, according to Big Hit Music on Tuesday. It is the band’s 11th music video to reach the milestone. It was touted as a “top-notch music video” as the artists “perform their intense choreography … in a one-take video which solidifies how strong and cohesive this group is with their performances,” commented American media outlet Fuse TV when it was unveiled. “Save Me” is from the special album “The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever” that was released in May 2016. Meanwhile, Lego announced that it will collaborate with the septet on a “BTS Dynamite” set. It will replicate scenes from the music video including blocks for a donut shop, basketball court and stage, as well as miniature figures of the bandmates. The set becomes available March 1. Ive to tour 5 countries in Asia

(Credit: Starship Entertainment)

Ive will greet fans in five countries in Asia through July 8, Starship Entertainment announced Tuesday. This expands on its concert in Seoul earlier this month. The six-member group went live in Tokyo over the weekend and heads to Kobe, Japan for another two days of live shows. It will resume the tour in June, hitting Manila in the Philippines, Taipei, Taiwan and Singapore before flying over to Bangkok, where the group is to hold the final concert of the tour. In the meantime, Ive will bring out its first full-length album in April. It will be about seven months since the third single “After Like,” which became the group’s first million-selling album. It is staying on the Billboard Global Excl. US for a 25th week after peaking at No. 9. The group has three singles under its belt, earning them as many as 37 trophies from television music chart shows. BTOB to meet with fans next month

(Credit: Cube Entertainment)

BTOB will hold its fifth fan meetings in Seoul on March 18 and 19, Cube Entertainment announced Tuesday. The six bandmates will meet fans at the event themed after a workshop as the poster suggests, featuring them geared up for work with employee name badges. The event will be streamed live for fans around the world. The band debuted in March 2012 and has released a series of hit songs. Last month, it held a concert in Seoul to mark over 10 years since the debut. It was the first time in four years all the members were present at a standalone concert. BTOB is currently in Paris, where the group had a two-day live gig over the weekend. The Boyz top iTunes charts in 11 regions with 8th EP

(Credit: IST Entertainment)