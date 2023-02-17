[Herald Interview] Tei now relishes performing old Beethoven

Tei (right) portrays the character of the famous composer Ludwig van Beethoven in 'Ludwig: Beethoven the Piano.' (Orchard Musical Company)

When Tei, a singer who is also pursuing an acting career in musicals, was offered the role of an aging Beethoven, his initial response was a firm "no."

Tei was in his mid-30s at the time, and covetous of the younger Beethoven role in the show. He was eventually persuaded to take on the challenge of playing the older manifestation of the composer in “Ludwig: Beethoven the Piano” and he is now happy with the role and has grown to resonate with the role.

“Up until the third run, I hoped for the younger Beethoven, but now I am about to enter my 40s, the role resonates with my role (outside). Now I enjoy it a lot,” Tei, 39, said.

“There are many aspects of Beethoven (in the musical) that reflect my feelings as a singer,” he noted. “For instance, if love for music turns into obsession and greed, it becomes a disaster. ... He got hurt by the music but also healed by music.”

Asked himself to compare with Beethoven, Tei says that "Music plays a big part in my life. It launched my career and It has caused me both pain and happiness."

"The difference is that Beethoven is great, while I am humble," Tei added.

Tei, whose bravura performance runs for over two hours without an intermission, said that the process of remaining on stage for the bulk of the show was a challenge physically and emotionally.

"I need to master my emotions in order to convey Beethoven's madness effectively," he said.

"On a more practical note - once the call of nature struck while on stage but I had to forge on regardless. If I was sweating excessively, it was probably because of that," he added.