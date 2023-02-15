Waitingi Day celebrations in Korea

New Zealand ambassador to Korea Phillip Turner and his partner Hiroshi Ikeda welcome guests at his residence Yongsan-gu, Seoul, Tuesday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

The New Zealand Embassy in Seoul commemorated Waitangi Day at the ambassador’s residence in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, Tuesday.

Waitangi Day is celebrated as New Zealand's national day to commemorate the first signing of New Zealand's founding document, known as the Treaty of Waitangi, signed between the British Crown and about 540 Maori rangatira on Feb. 6, 1840.

The commemoration was followed by a reception to bid farewell to friends in Seoul for New Zealand ambassador to Korea Phillip Turner, who is leaving for his next mission as ambassador to Japan.