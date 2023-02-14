[Herald Interview] Yoo Teo takes on rom-com leading role

While expressing his satisfaction with playing the lead role of Nam Kang-ho in Netflix’s latest romantic comedy series “Love to Hate You,” Yoo Teo cautiously shared some of his updated goals for becoming a better actor.

“With the rise of local and global streaming platforms, I’ve become more ambitious and dream of something bigger. More unexpected opportunities are waiting for actors. I am well aware of how much more work I have to do to achieve my goal, but I feel that my lifelong dream can actually be accomplished in our current media environment and creative content industry,” the 41-year-old actor said with a brilliant smile.

In a recent interview with reporters at a cafe in Samcheong-dong, central Seoul, Yoo did not specify his dream in detail, but mentioned some of the renowned actors he admires, like Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise. He hinted at his desire to become an actor praised both for his performances and creative content production abilities.

A challenging leading role

In his latest series, Yoo plays a Korean celebrity called Nam Kang-ho who detests women and doesn’t trust them.

The series was his first rom-com leading role of his 20-year acting career. With it, Yoo was ready to overcome some challenges and present a lesser-known side of himself.

“I grew up in Germany and spent a lot of time overseas, so I always think deeply about what is considered typical and generally relatable to Korean viewers. I tried to find a role model or an inspiration, to which I can add my own interpretation and develop into another original character,” Yoo said.

The process may seem tiresome, but was certainly necessary, according to the actor.

Unlike many other Korean actors who say they try to distance themselves from existing characters, past projects and references to make their performances more original, Yoo says that he has to refer to all of the above in order to make up for what he lacks: a deep understanding of Korean culture and society.

“Comedian-television host Shin Dong-yup and Japanese anime character Shinnosuke Nohara humorously express their thoughts without offending any viewers. I studied them hard to make Nam Kang-ho like them,” Yoo explained.

“The viewers needed to accept Kang-ho without any difficulties regardless of his harsh, aggressive comments about women in ‘Love to Hate You,’” he added.