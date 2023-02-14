 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

S. Korea, Japan seek ways to mend ties in bilateral talks

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 14, 2023 - 10:12       Updated : Feb 14, 2023 - 10:12
South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong (right) and Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Mori pose for a photo during their bilateral meeting in Washington on Monda. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong (right) and Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Mori pose for a photo during their bilateral meeting in Washington on Monda. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

WASHINGTON -- Vice foreign ministers of South Korea and Japan held rare bilateral talks in Washington on Monday, seeking to mend ties soured by the prolonged issue of Japan's wartime forced labor.

South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong said the sides will continue to hold discussions but that they have yet to reach any conclusion.

"We are still trying to find common ground," he told reporters when asked about his bilateral meeting with Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Mori.

The meeting comes after Seoul proposed establishing a public foundation through which Japanese companies can compensate Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor.

"I cannot comment on any specific issue at this point because it is a very sensitive issue not only to us but also to Japan," said Cho when asked if there has been any progress in the meeting with his Japanese counterpart, which lasted nearly two hours longer than it was originally scheduled.

"The fact the meeting lasted longer than scheduled is not a bad thing, but that our discussions lasted longer may also mean we were unable to reach a conclusion, so I believe we will need to continue our consultations," he added.

The South Korean diplomat earlier said the countries have narrowed their differences in some areas but not others.

The Cho-Mori talks followed a trilateral meeting, involving US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

In a joint press conference after the trilateral talks, the Japanese vice foreign minister said Japan "very much would like to cooperate with the ROK," referring to South Korea by its official name, the Republic of Korea.

He added Japan "would like to restore and further advance sound bilateral relations" based on what has been built since the normalization of diplomatic ties.

Cho said he and his Japanese counterpart also discussed Seoul's concerns over the potential release of radiation-contaminated water from Japan's Fukushima nuclear power plant in South Korean waters.

When asked if the countries have committed to future bilateral talks, Cho said no specific date has been set for a vice ministerial meeting but noted the possibility of a bilateral meeting between their foreign ministers at the Munich Security Conference, set to be held later in the week. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114