[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink adds concert to Mexico tour

(Credit: YG Entertainment)

Blackpink will perform one more time in Mexico City on April 27, label YG Entertainment announced Friday. The group originally planned to only hold one concert in the Mexican capital on April 26, but tickets sold out so fast it decided to add another on the following day. The foursome is in the middle of its international tour that started last year. It visited seven cities each in North America and Europe last year for 24 concerts. It resumed the tour in Asia this year that brings the bandmates to 12 cities for 22 concerts. Before continuing the Asian leg of the tour, Lisa flew to Paris Thursday to attend the 2023 fall/winter menswear show for Celine, for which she is the brand ambassador. BTS tops 1.2b views with ‘Idol’ music video

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

The music video for BTS’ 2018 hit song “Idol” amassed 1.2 billion views on YouTube, label Big Hit Music said Friday. “Idol” fronted its repackaged album “Love Yourself ‘Answer’” and the video is the septet’s fifth to reach the milestone, after those of “Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey),” “Dynamite,” “DNA,” and “Mic Drop (Steve Aoki Remix).” The music video topped 100 million views in less than five days, a record time for a K-pop band at the time. The main track hit Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 11 and UK’s Official Single Chart Top 100 at No. 21. It also topped the iTunes top songs chart in 66 regions as did the album on the iTunes top albums chart in 65 regions. Last year “Idol” earned platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan for generating 100 million accumulated streams. Hwang Min-hyun to greet fans at showcase

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)

Hwang Min-hyun will host a showcase for fans in Seoul on Feb. 27 to mark the release of his first solo EP, agency Pledis Entertainment said Friday. The event will be broadcast online via a number of platforms for his fans from around the world. The singer and actor will perform the main track from EP “Truth Or Lie” for the first time at the showcase. The album is his first solo work and will show his yet-to-be-revealed sides, said his agency. Hwang debuted as a member of NU’EST in 2012 but the bandmates decided to go separate ways when the team disbanded last year. He also was part of the project group Wanna One that formed through the second season of “Produce 101.” Enhypen logs 100m views with ‘Drunk-Dazed’ music video

(Credit: Belift Lab)