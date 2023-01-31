[Today’s K-pop] Twice hits Billboard Hot 100 at No. 84 with ‘Moonlight Sunrise’

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Twice entered Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 84 with single “Moonlight Sunrise,” tweeted Billboard on Tuesday. “Moonlight Sunrise” was dropped on Jan. 20 as the group’s second English-language single and is its second entry on the chart. It first made the chart in October 2021 with its first English-language single “The Feels” that ranked No. 83. Twice is the third K-pop girl group to hit the chart more than twice, following Blackpink and NewJeans. It also was the most-streamed K-pop girl group in the US last year, logging close to 290 million on Spotify US. In March, the nine-member act will roll out its 12th EP that will include “Moonlight Sunrise.” Its previous EP “Between 1＆2” from August last year reached No. 3 on Billboard 200. Le Sserafim to host 1st fan meet in March

(Credit: Source Music)

Le Sserafim will greet its fans in person for the first time in Seoul, according to their agency Source Music on Tuesday. The group will hold its first fan meet event on March 18-19 and both days’ event will be broadcast live online. The quintet notched first place on Oricon’s weekly single ranking that was released on Tuesday with its Japan debut single “Fearless.” It is the first international female musician to top the chart in five years and three months. The single album sold more than 222,000 copies in the first week, a record for a Japan debut album from a K-pop girl group. This replaced the first-week sales record set in 2019 by IZ*ONE, a project group that Miyawaki Sakura and Kim Chaewon belonged to. TXT sets record on Oricon chart

(Credit: Bit Hit Music)

Tomorrow X Together became the first international artist to place seven consecutive albums atop Oricon’s weekly album chart. Its fifth EP “The Name Chapter: Temptation” claimed the No. 1 spot on the chart dated Feb. 6 and set the record, Oricon wrote in an article published through its website Tuesday. The EP was rolled out Jan. 27 and sold more than 185,000 copies, heading straight to the top of the chart. Their six previous albums, from the second EP “The Dream Chapter: Eternity” that came out in 2020 to the previous EP “minisode 2: Thursday’s Child,” all reached No. 1 on the chart. The EP sold over 1.86 million copies in Korea on the first day of release, becoming a million-seller in a day. The boy band is the second K-pop group to sell over 1.8 million albums on first day, after BTS. Astro’s Sanha, Moonbin to hold first unit concert

(Credit: Fantagio)