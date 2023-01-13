 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Police wrap up monthslong probe into Itaewon crush; 23 officials referred to prosecution

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 13, 2023 - 11:44       Updated : Jan 13, 2023 - 11:44
This photo shows the office of the special police investigation team in western Seoul. (Yonhap)
This photo shows the office of the special police investigation team in western Seoul. (Yonhap)

Police wrapped up a monthslong investigation Friday into the deadly crowd crush in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood last year, with 23 government officials referred to the prosecution on fatal professional negligence and other charges.

The special police investigation team concluded the crowd crush was a "man-made" disaster caused by authorities' failure to come up with disaster prevention measures and respond promptly to an emergency situation.

The crowd crush killed 159 people, many of them women in their 20s, on a narrow, sloped alley on Oct. 29 as a massive crowd packed the path. About 100,000 people were visiting the nightlife district for Halloween celebrations.

The 501-personnel investigation team went into operation on Nov. 1 and had been looking into the district office and the police, fire and other related agencies in Yongsan, which administers Itaewon, to get to the bottom of the deadly accident.

The investigation team concluded that no proper emergency rescue or disaster control action was taken by each agency in accordance with relevant guidelines for emergency situations, leading to the high death toll.

Among those referred to the prosecution with detention were Yongsan Ward office chief Park Hee-young and former Yongsan Police Station chief Lee Im-jae, both on charges of professional negligence resulting in death.

Four other police and Yongsan Ward officials were also referred to the prosecution with detention, including a former Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency official charged with deleting internal reports warning of Halloween overcrowding and a possible safety accident.

SMPA chief Kim Kwang-ho, two other SMPA officers in charge of emergency monitoring, Yongsan Fire Station chief Choi Seong-beom, the chief of the Yongsan community health center and the chief of the Itaewon Subway Station were also among those referred to the prosecution without detention on fatal professional negligence or other charges connected to the bungled response.

Following the transfer of the cases, prosecutors are expected to conduct further investigation for potential indictments to decide whether to have them stand trial.

The police investigation team, meanwhile, decided not to hold any officials from the interior ministry, the Seoul city government or the national police agency accountable for the deadly accident, concluding those bodies are not legally responsible for crowd control duties. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114