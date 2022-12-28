South Korea eyes making global imprint with new foreign policy

Foreign Minister Park Jin delivers a keynote speech during a conference held to explain South Korea’s Indo-Pacific strategy at the ministry headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

South Korea is now a global player that has to do its part for a free, peaceful and prosperous world and the steps to make that happen will be the hallmark of its new Indo-Pacific strategy, Foreign Minister Park Jin said Wednesday, seven months after President Yoon Suk-yeol vowed to craft policy that will safeguard national interests amid the growing US-China rivalry.

The latest plan is the most comprehensive foreign policy Korea has made public so far, in terms of the number of countries to engage and goals to achieve. Expanding the reach was necessary in light of an elevated status of the country, according to Park.

“As the international community holds Korea to higher standards, it is high time that we redefine our international role and responsibility commensurate with our heightened international stature,” Park said, describing Korea as a state that tasked with playing a “pivotal” role on the global stage.

Park said the roles involve promoting a rules-based order, human rights, nonproliferation and economic ties. Pressing global issues such as climate change is another goal Korea should help to achieve through relying on principles of inclusiveness, trust and reciprocity.

“The goals set out here are the extent of what President Yoon said earlier about freedom and solidarity,” Kim Sung-han, Yoon’s national security adviser, said. Yoon, who took office in May, has since spoke of defending such values as freedom and that like-minded countries should rally behind the cause to help countries that need it.

But critics argue that Yoon’s Indo-Pacific strategy, which underscores a rules-based order and resists unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force, is anti-China, referring to the US strategy built on almost identical causes that seek to contain China. Yoon’s office has maintained that the strategy does not corner any country.

China is a partner to realize Korea’s strategy and that Seoul does not exclude Beijing, Yoon’s office says, noting the strategy involves Korea reaching out to almost every continent around the world, including as far as Africa and Europe.

The strategy also states that Korea respects peace and stability in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait.

“It’s a bit impractical say that we are out to exclude Beijng,” a senior Yoon administration official said, referring to the fact that China is Korea’s biggest trading partner. “We are not trying to corner someone but rather work together.”