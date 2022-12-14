What will US Space Forces Korea do?

A US Space Forces Korea patch is unveiled during the activation ceremony at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, Wednesday.(Joint Press Corps - Yonhap)

By Ji Da-gyum and Joint Press CorpsThe US Space Forces Korea, mainly tasked with operating space-based assets and detecting and tracking missile launches, was officially launched on Wednesday amid escalating missile threats from North Korea.

The US Space Force activated its overseas component field command in South Korea, a subordinate unit to the newly established US Space Forces Indo-Pacific as well as a sub-unified command of the US Forces Korea (USFK).

The US Space Forces Korea (SPACEFOR-KOR) said it will be “tasked with coordinating space operations and services such as missile warning, position navigation and timing, and satellite communications within the region” in its introduction brochure. It will “provide space planning and employment expertise, as well as space command and control to the commander of US Forces Korea.”

“One of the many mission areas the new component will focus on is missile warning operations, which provides in-theater near-real-time detection and warning of ballistic missile launches,” the USFK said in a statement released on the occasion of its activation ceremony.

Held at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, the ceremony was attended by the USFK Commander Gen. Paul LaCamera, Commander of the US Space Forces Indo-Pacific Brig. Gen. Anthony Mastalir and the newly-appointed commander of the SPACEFOR-KOR, Lt. Col. Joshua McCullion.

“Today marks the next milestone in our ironclad commitment to strengthening the alliance,” Lt. Col. McCullion said at Osan Air Base, where the SPACEFOR-KOR will be headquartered. “Just 48 miles north of us exists an existential threat that we must be prepared to deter, defend against, and – if required – defeat. US Space Forces Korea as the newest component must be prepared with our guardians to uphold the fight tonight readiness.”

Gen. LaCamera said the activation of the SPACEFOR-KOR enhances the US’ ability to “defend the homelands and ensures peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia.”

“Because of US Space Forces Korea, the alliance is better able to execute multi-domain operations in the Korean Theater of Operation.”

The SPACEFOR-KOR has become the sixth component available to the USFK. The activation is a critical step in “normalizing the presentation of space forces” on the Korean Peninsula, the SPACEFOR-KOR said in its statement.

The SPACEFOR-KOR will conduct a “mission analysis” to decide on what capabilities it can offer and how many personnel are needed to fully integrate across the command, Brig. Gen. Mastalir told reporters after the ceremony.

