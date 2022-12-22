 Back To Top
National

S. Korea plans to announce full details of Indo-Pacific strategy next week: ministry

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 22, 2022 - 20:37       Updated : Dec 22, 2022 - 20:37

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Yonhap)
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Yonhap)

South Korea plans to announce full details of the country's new Indo-Pacific strategy next week, according to Seoul's foreign ministry Thursday.

According to a ministry official, the presidential office plans to release a final report on South Korea's Indo-Pacific strategy next Wednesday, followed by an official government briefing by the ministry later that day.

The ministry reportedly plans to invite foreign diplomatic delegates to the briefing, which will comprise of two sessions and a question and answer session.

The key elements of the strategy was first outlined by President Yoon Suk-yeol in Cambodia in November, which marked the first time South Korea has presented a diplomatic strategy specific to the Indo-Pacific.

Yoon then highlighted the strategy's focus on promoting freedom, peace and prosperity in a region that has gained increasing strategic importance amid the growing US-China rivalry.

