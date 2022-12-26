Fashion designer Martin Margiela returns to Seoul as artist

Fashion designer Martin Margiela of French luxury fashion house Maison Margiela is holding his first exhibition in Seoul -- and third overall -- showcasing his creativity beyond the catwalk.

The self-titled exhibition that opened Friday showcases some 50 works by the designer and artist. Goo Hye-jin, director of exhibition business, and the exhibition team prepared the show for a year after she learned the designer had opened his first solo show at Lafayette Anticipations in Paris in 2021. His works were later shown at M Woods in Beijing.

Having rarely revealed himself to the public, the Belgium designer did not make it to the city for the exhibition. The mysterious designer curated the space at Lotte Museum of Art that appears as something like a mirror. The designer communicated with the team in Seoul in real time, according to the museum.

The show is worth a visit for those curious as to what the star designer has been up to since walking away from the fashion industry. It will also be a chance to see how his creativity is channeled beyond the runway.

For those who expect to see detail descriptions of each work and the artist, the exhibition may seem “unfriendly." Only basic information about the show is shown at the entrance, leaving it up to the visitors to interpret the art.