Actor Song Joong-ki in a relationship: agency

Actor Song Joong-ki is in a relationship, entertainment agency HighZium Studio said Monday, confirming a local media report.

“Song is dating a woman," Song's agency, also a content production firm, said in an official statement.

HighZium Studio added that it cannot divulge any additional information about the woman, including her age and nationality.

Speculation about Song's new girlfriend erupted Monday morning when a local media outlet reported that Song is in a relationship with a woman of British nationality after being introduced by a close friend.

It also reported that Song's girlfriend was no secret to his staff as they attended the media conference for the JTBC show, "Reborn Rich," together in Singapore on Dec. 7.

Since his debut in the 2008 film “A Frozen Flower,” Song has made a name for himself in various hit TV series, including “Sungkyunkwan Scandal” (2010) “Vincenzo” (2021) and more.

Song and top actor Song Hye-kyo were married in 2017 after the two met on the set of the megahit romance series “Descendants of the Sun” (2016). But the much-celebrated marriage came to an end as the star couple divorced in 2019.

The 37-year-old actor recently finished shooting "Hwaran," a noir film in which he plays a middle boss of a gang.

Song's latest thriller series, “Reborn Rich,” came to an end Sunday with its last episode recording a 26.9 percent viewership -- the highest viewership rating among terrestrial broadcasters and cable channels this year.

The actor played devoted personal secretary Yoon Hyeon-woo, who is killed by a family member of top conglomerate Soonyang. Yoon is reincarnated as Jin Do-jun, a grandson of the Soonyang group chairman, with his memory as Yoon Hyeon-woo intact.

Yoon, using his knowledge of the family, plots his revenge and seeks to reveal the truth surrounding his mysterious death.

“Reborn Rich” is available on streaming platforms Tving, Disney+, Netflix, Viu and Rakuten Viki.