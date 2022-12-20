[Land of Squid Game] Keeping the same family name after getting married



In Korea, the norm is for women to continue using their own surname after getting married. For the wife to take their husband's surname is a foreign concept. If you call a Korean woman by her husband's family name, she may be unaware that you are calling her.



Children will take their father's family name. Korean women keep their family name after marriage because one's name is something that is inherited from their parents ＆ ancestors and should not be changed.



Min Byoung-chul is an endowed chair professor at Chung-Ang University who is widely known as a multicultural educator and for his practical English teaching. This content is based on his book, “Land of Squid Game,” which can be purchased at major book stores. -- Ed.



