[Newsmaker] ‘Long live the bill’ in cashless society

Banknotes with higher face value have a longer lifespan, with the most expensive 50,000-won ($38.05) bills presumed to be used for more than 15 years, a central bank report showed Wednesday.

The Bank of Korea announced the results of a study on the average lifespan of Korean banknotes, making a presumption based on a sample survey of the notes in circulation in 2022.

The results showed 10,000-won and 50,000-won bills have much longer lifetimes than bills with smaller face value.

The lifetime of 50,000-won bills is presumed to be the three times that of 1,000-won bills, where the first is 181 months and the latter is 70 months. While 5,000-won notes are presumed to be used up to 63 months, and 10,000-won are used for 135 months.

Fifty-thousand won bills, first printed in 2009, is the banknote with the largest denomination in Korea. '

The central bank explained bills with smaller face value have a shorter lifespan as they are more used in physical transactions, when paying for products, services or for change.

The life cycle of a new banknote begins from its public issuance from the Bank of Korea and ends when it is returned to the state institution due to damage destruction.

The lifespan of banknotes has been on a steady increase as Korea is becoming a cashless society with an increase of non-cash payments and online transactions backed by digital growth. Also, the COVID-19 pandemic had its influence, leading to the decline in cash withdrawals and cash use.

More are paying through their credit cards and other digital forms of currency, while less are accepting cash payments.

With less physical transaction happening, the lifetime of 1,000-won bills increased by nine months from 61 months in 2021. In 2017, the lifespan of 1,000-won bills was presumed to be 49 months.

According to the BOK, the lifespan of Korean banknotes with smaller denomination is longer when compared that of other nations. It presumed the durability of bank notes and the people's sound use of bills attributed to a relatively longer lifespan of banknotes.

For larger banknotes, while the Korean 50,000-won bill can live up to more than 15 years, their US and UK counterparts -- $100 and £50 bills -- have a longer lifespan at about 23 and 41 years, respectively.

Korean bank notes had a longer lifetime than that of Eurozone’s euro and Japan’s yen, with the lifetime of a €200-note being 142 months and ¥10,000-note being 54 months, as the preference for cash payment is relatively higher than compared to Korea.

However, the central bank added an exact comparison is difficult as each country has a different way of measuring the lifespan of banknotes.