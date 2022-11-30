Walt Disney Co. looks to create content for next generation

Luke Kang, president of the Walt Disney Co. Asia Pacific, delivers the opening speech during the Disney Content Showcase at Sands Expo & Convention Center in Singapore, Wednesday. (Walt Disney Co. Asia Pacific)

SINGAPORE -- While celebrating the magical moments created by its iconic characters and stories, Walt Disney Co. is trying not to dwell too much on past successes, as it seeks to prepare content for the next 100 years and future generations.

“We have drawn iconic characters and stories that fabricate the global culture, from our theatrical releases to award-winning shows. Disney has launched over 45 Asia-Pacific content titles in Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar this year, " said Luke Kang, president of the Walt Disney Co. Asia Pacific, in his opening speech before introducing the creators and stars of upcoming productions at the Disney Content Showcase held at Sands Expo & Convention Center in Singapore on Wednesday.

Hosted by American actor Bobby Tonelli and presented by Kelly Latimer, the two-day showcase kicked off by offering a glimpse of upcoming drama series and expanded stories from beloved Disney films and animations.

Marvel Studios, a subsidiary of Walt Disney Studios, announced the release of five titles, starting with “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” on Feb. 17, 2023.