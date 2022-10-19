 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

POSCO Holdings Q3 operating profit down 71 pct on typhoon damage

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 19, 2022 - 09:57       Updated : Oct 19, 2022 - 09:57
POSCO employees check a cold-rolled steelmaking facility in Pohang, about 370 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Sept. 20. (Yonhap)
POSCO employees check a cold-rolled steelmaking facility in Pohang, about 370 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Sept. 20. (Yonhap)

POSCO Holdings Inc., the holding firm of South Korea's top steelmaker POSCO, on Wednesday said that its third-quarter operating profit dropped 71 percent as some of its steel-processing facilities remain shuttered after a typhoon.

Its operating income stood at 900 billion won ($633 million) in the July-September period, compared with an operating profit of 3.1 trillion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The operating profit was 17.8 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

Sales rose 2.9 percent on-year to 21.2 trillion won. Net profit was not available.

In early September, POSCO was forced to halt three blast furnaces at its steel mill and steel processing facilities in Pohang, about 370 kilometers southeast of Seoul, as Typhoon Hinnamnor pounded some of its facilities.

The production of cold-rolled steel sheet and stainless steel was hardest hit by the powerful typhoon that killed more than 10 people, and left severe flooding and damage in its wake.

The steelmaker earlier expects 2.4 trillion won in lost revenue, some 2.7 percent of the steelmaker's annual revenue, with 170 tons of lost production.

The company will release its full earnings report later this month. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114