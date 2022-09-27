[Herald Design Forum 2022] Herald Design Forum returns as in-person event, explores spaces in new era

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is shown delivering a video message on Tuesday at Herald Design Forum 2022 at the Shilla Seoul. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

The 12th edition of Herald Design Forum kicked off Tuesday at the Shilla Seoul, exploring how spaces have evolved and will expand in the post-pandemic world. Under the theme of “Design Universe: Beyond the Space,” the event was held as an in-person event.

“Designing space is equivalent to designing lives. Architects and industrial designers have continuously transformed space over time. Now the concept of space has expanded to virtual reality beyond three-dimensional space. It is an irony that COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated this evolution,” said Herald Corp. CEO Jeon Chang-hyeop in his opening remarks.

The forum, attended by more than 500 people, was led by 13 renowned figures in the fields of architecture, mobility and non-fungible tokens, bringing varied insights to the table.

“Herald Design Forum has provided a platform for a variety of discussions on design. This year’s edition discusses architecture with nature, mobility as renovation of space and how virtual reality would affect our lives in the future. I hope these discussions help in making policy for both public design and the industry,” said Prime Minister Han Duck-soo in a video message.

“In the advent of a new age, designers were given challenging and interesting tasks to explore the directions of design. The ministry will do our best to support designers in presenting brilliant ideas,” said Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Park Bo-gyoon in a video message.

The forum, which got underway with an online lecture by Japanese architect Tadao Ando titled “Life Full of Dreams and Architecture,” consisted of lectures, question-and-answer sessions and roundtable talks.

Other speakers delivered lectures at the site. New York-based Venezuelan architect Alfredo Brillembourg, the founder of Urban-Think Tank Design Group, gave a presentation titled “Urban Think Tank: Implementing Urban Acupuncture” followed by Norwegian urban economist Ida Lien, Brillembourg’s colleague and a co-founder of Urban-A, who shared her insight with a presentation titled “Urban-A: Transforming the Impossible.”

Paris-based Belgian architect Vincent Callebaut delivered his vision on eco-responsible architecture as an ecological architect with the theme of “Fertile Cities,” introducing green architectural projects planned by his team.

The mobility session held in the afternoon got underway with a presentation by Yoon Il-hun, vice president of HMC Genesis Design Group, who joined Genesis design at Hyundai Group in 2016. Yoon shared his vision on the future of Genesis’ identity. Other speakers were British automobile designer Ian Callum, the founding director of Callum, and user experience designer Park Su-re.

Callum, who has been designing cars for more than 40 years, was the director of design for Jaguar Land Rover, a position he held for 20 years until mid-2019 before founding his own company.

The speakers for the last session on blockchain technology included Grit CEO Park Tae-joon, illustrator Zipcy and IBCT CEO Lee Jong-ryun.

The annual Herald Design Forum, inaugurated in 2011, has grown into a global knowledge platform where more than 100 renowned global design masters have taken to the stage over the past 11 years. The last year’s edition was held online and offline with the theme of “What Comes After?” discussing how design should adapt to changes brought on by the pandemic.

By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)