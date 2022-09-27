[Herald Design Forum 2022] How can people live together today in harmony and in the city?

Architecture has the power to connect and bring two different things together, said architect Alfredo Brillembourg during his presentation at Herald Design Forum 2022 held at the Shilla Seoul, Tuesday. He gave a dual lecture with Ida Lien, his former coworker.

The pair talked about how architecture can deal with conflicts and shape cultures, answering the underlying question: How can people live together today in harmony and in the city?

“We are living in an increasingly urbanized and hyperconnected world,” said Lien, an urban economist and co-founder of Urban-A.

“The reality is that by 2050, the world population is projected to increase from 7 to 9.6 billion, and more than 90 percent of this growth will occur in the cities of the developing south … where the population will more than double,” Lien said.

Lien suggested that strategic interventions in cities are necessary to bridge the gap between the global north and south, which are divided by a “political equator.”