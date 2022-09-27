[Herald Design Forum 2022] Former Jaguar designer urges to transform in thinking of cars

Ian Callum, former designer for Jaguar, speaks at Herald Design Forum 2022 at the Shilla Seoul on Tuesday. (Lim Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

Ian Callum, the man behind the British carmaker Jaguar’s renaissance in recent decades, urged designers to transform the way they interpret transportation as a mere object for mobility, saying that the world that is rapidly changing and facing an array of problems that didn't exist before.

“Design creates order out of chaos, but chaos is often required as a prerequisite to being creative,” he said, adding that designers today must come with ideas that not only reflect human emotion in products but also make them practical at the same time.

He was speaking at the 12th edition of the Herald Design Forum held Tuesday with the theme “Design Universe: Beyond the Space,” sharing the insights of 13 renowned speakers from the fields of architecture, mobility and non-fungible tokens.

The 68-year-old British luxury car designer has most recently led the design team of Jaguar Land Rover. Callum, who has over 40 years of experience with major carmakers including Ford and Aston Martin, established his own automotive and product design company, Callum, in 2019.

Callum said designers should be able to narrate brand stories within their work.

“One thing I learned at Jaguar was to explain your visual story and always relate it to the brand, because people love stories,” Callum said.

“Good design will always be relevant, regardless of age. It’s the details of the brand.”