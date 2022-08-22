[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s new single tops Spotify chart

(Credit: YG Entertainment)



Blackpink’s single “Pink Venom” topped Spotify’s global top 50 chart upon release and maintained the spot on the following day, a first for a K-pop artist, according to YG Entertainment.



It was streamed over 7.93 million times on the first day on the platform.



“How You Like That,” the main track from the band’s first studio album, “The Album,” charted at No. 2 in 2020.



“Pink Venom” is a prerelease from the group’s second LP, “Born Pink,” due out on Sept. 16.



The music video for the single amassed 100 million views on YouTube on Saturday, less than 30 hours from its release, scoring a record time for a video released by a K-pop girl group.



Meanwhile, the music video for “As If It’s Your Last” from the quartet’s eponymous EP surpassed 1.2 billion views on the platform on Monday. It is the band’s fifth video to reach the milestone.



Solar and Moonbyul of Mamamoo will put out an album as a duo later this month, according to a local media report on Monday.



Agency RBW Entertainment confirmed that the two are preparing an album as a subunit following the reports, but did not provide any specifics. It will the band’s first official subunit effort.



The foursome debuted in 2014 and celebrated its eighth anniversary in June.



The two have been busy on their own as well this year. Solar released her first solo EP, “Face,” in March. Moonbyul put out her third solo single, “6equence,” in January and the single “C.I.T.T” in April.



Meanwhile, Solar was cast as the female lead in the musical “Matahari,” along with Ock Joo-hyun. The show wrapped up recently. Moonbyul, on the other hand, has been a regular on a soccer-playing variety show and is set to join a new reality show for rappers.



Girl group Ive decided to call off its upcoming outdoor concert, according to agency Starship Entertainment on Monday.



The six-member act was planning for an impromptu concert in Seoul’s western Yeouido to mark the release of its third single, “After Like,” Monday. The agency made the call in advance so that fans would not wait near the venue, even though the specific time and spot had not been announced.



Recent rains, the heaviest in over a century, brought up the level of Han River and the floating stage in the park cannot accommodate the event, said the agency.



Ive will take to a livestream and host an online showcase for the third single that comes five months since the previous work, “Love Dive.”



