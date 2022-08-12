 Back To Top
National

[Newsmaker] Government announces complete plan on child safety

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Aug 12, 2022 - 15:59       Updated : Aug 12, 2022 - 16:33
Children at Children`s Grand Park in eastern Seoul on July 31 (Yonhap)
Children at Children`s Grand Park in eastern Seoul on July 31 (Yonhap)


The Korean government on Friday announced a plan to ensure the safety of children, based on the Child Safety Management Act, enacted in May 2020.

In cooperation with other ministries, the Ministry of Interior and Safety pledged to ensure the safety of children from traffic accidents by improving the pedestrian environment in school zones and tightening the management of traffic lights, and more.

It will designate roads without sidewalks as “pedestrian priority roads,” giving priority to children over vehicles.

Also, it will set up exclusive stop zones as “protection areas for children” for safe drop-offs and pickups.

The government will encourage schools to hire instructors that can help students in lower grades to come to school and return home, calling them “walking school buses.”

As more children are purchasing foods and drinks at convenience stores these days, the government will ask stores to warn young people of the dangers of too much caffeine.

The government also announced plans to ensure environmental safety and facility safety for children, promising to strengthen safety education, too.

It said it plans to draw up enforcement details of the complete plan every year for the relevant authorities to carry out.



By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
