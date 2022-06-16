[Well-curated weekend] Mom-daughter movie night, bagel run or coffee with a ‘90s throwback

A scene from “Missing Yoon” directed by Kim Jin-hwa (Blue Label Pictures

Just by looking at the Korean title of the movie “Missing Yoon Si-nae,” your mother might be interested in watching this film with you. Yoon Si-nae is the name of a popular ‘80s Korean singer.



If you’re looking to spend some quality time at the cinema, the 107-minute-long film, which deals with a mother-daughter relationship while also looking at the two as individual human beings, is a solid choice.



The protagonists in the new independent film “Missing Yoon” live what the world sees as “fake lives,” putting on a show for other people.



Mother Soon-e (Oh Min-ae) works as an “imitation singer” named Yeon Si-nae. Soon-e dresses like legendary diva Yoon Si-nae and sings cover songs mostly at local nightclubs. She has worshipped Yoon her whole life and dreamed of performing on the same stage with her.



Soon-e’s daughter, Jang Ha-da (Lee Ju-young), makes a living as YouTuber Jjang-ha. She is an attention-seeker and would do anything for more views on her YouTube channel.



The film begins with the legendary singer Yoon Si-nae disappearing all of a sudden as her concert is about to start. The show is canceled and Soon-e, who was supposed to open for her, is disappointed.



Soon-e then decides to look for the singer and is joined by her daughter, who goes on the road trip to attract views to her YouTube channel.



On their journey to find the missing singer, the two explore their relationship and what it means to live fake lives.



On top of this touching and thought-provoking storyline, the film also features some songs by the singer Yoo Si-nae, who makes an appearance in the film as well.



Retro style cafe





Coffee Hanjan in Jongno-gu, central Seoul (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

If you are looking for a quiet cafe with a retro touch, a cafe called Coffee Hanjan might be just the place.



Within a 10-minute walk from Gyeongbokgung Station Exit No. 1 on Subway Line No. 3 toward the direction of Sajik Park, Coffee Hanjan transports visitors back to the 1990s with unique items and accessories.



The name, which translates into “a cup of coffee,” takes after the debut song of one of the greatest South Korean duos, Pearl Sisters. At the cafe, a whiteboard with the song’s lyrics is displayed at the entrance.



Different from the modern-style cafes, the decor at Coffee Hanjan gives off a warm atmosphere, with orange lights, old wooden tables and handwritten menus.



Ranging from Americano to espresso, the coffees served here are not much different from those elsewhere. But the place is worth a visit for its retro vibes.





An old-fashioned turntable and LPs at Coffee Hanjan (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)





Patrons are not allowed to use laptops or tablets at the cafe to avoid it being turned into an office or study space.



Coffee Hanjan is open from noon to 9 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays. It closes at 6 p.m. on Sundays.



German-style Bagel cafe at Hannam-dong



German-style bagel cafe BBB in Yongsan-gu, central Seoul (Park Yuna/The Korea Herald)

If you are a fan of bagels, BBB, a newly opened bagel cafe in Hananm-dong, Seoul, is a must-visit. The interior and menu at BBB -- Baked Bagel by Berlin -- resembles that of a cozy German family home.





The onion chives bagel is among the eight different bagel varieties at BBB. (Park Yuna/The Korea Herald)

The cafe also serves bottled beer that goes perfectly with bagel sandwiches, such as the chicken schnitzel bagel sandwich, sausage bagel sandwich and kumquat jambon bagel sandwich. In the evening, head up to the rooftop to chill with some beer or a bagel with cream cheese.



The bagels are baked in an old-fashioned firestone oven and come in eight flavors -- tomato, onion chives, blueberry, sesame seed, spinach basil and pretzel. If you want dessert, milk cream and chocolate cream versions are also available.



