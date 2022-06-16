 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Life&Style

Taste of Italy’s Chianti for wine lovers in Seoul

By Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Jun 18, 2022 - 16:00       Updated : Jun 18, 2022 - 16:00
Participants at the 2022 Chianti lovers Asian Tour try sample Chianti wines of different wineries, at the Grand Hyatt Seoul in Seoul, Tuesday. (Kim Hae-yeon/ The Korea Herald)
Participants at the 2022 Chianti lovers Asian Tour try sample Chianti wines of different wineries, at the Grand Hyatt Seoul in Seoul, Tuesday. (Kim Hae-yeon/ The Korea Herald)
The 2022 Chianti lovers Asian Tour was held Tuesday at the Grand Hyatt Seoul, bringing together wine experts of Italy and Korea.

Representatives from 14 different wineries showcased their masterpieces to domestic wine importers and managers from bars and restaurants.

Hosted by Wine 21.com, a South Korean wine portal established in 1998, the wine tasting and trade event focused on Chianti, wine produced in central Tuscany in Italy.

Visiting each winery booth, participants started out by tasting the notes of a humble Chianti, then moved on to Chianti Riserva, and finally, Chianti Classico.

“We try to make our Chianti shorter in bottle, and longer in barrel,” said Raffaele Anzuoni, sales manager of Piandaccoli Winery.

Anzuoni advised novice wine enthusiasts to choose from those that came out in 2015 and 2016. “The two years had especially dry and very sunny weather in Italy and most regions across Europe. They are mostly guaranteed to be of decent quality.”

The 2015 Cosmus Chianti Riserva of Piandaccoli was rich, possessing various layers. It carried a mix of balanced spiciness and sweetness of red plums, blackberries and other berries. The sweet palate gradually faded away with a leathery and bitter finish, which stayed long on the palate. 
A bottle of Belle Daisy Chianti Classico bears the DOCG label and a black rooster mark (Kim Hae-yeon/ The Korea Herald)
A bottle of Belle Daisy Chianti Classico bears the DOCG label and a black rooster mark (Kim Hae-yeon/ The Korea Herald)
At some popular booths were bottles featuring a black rooster symbol against a gold background. The “Gallo Nero,” originated from the 13th century League of Chianti, and is used today as symbol for Chianti Classico wines.

Premium Chianti wines also have a DOCG (Denomination of Controlled and Guaranteed Origin) mark attached on top of the bottle. According to Italian wine law, the DOCG is the highest designation of quality among Italian wines.

Apart from Chianti, Grignano Winery introduced Truffle Italia’s new Truffle Gin, which was launched in Italy just two months ago. 

A bottle of Truffle Gin and canned truffle popcorns are on display at the 2022 Chianti lovers Asian Tour. (Kim Hae-yeon/ The Korea Herald)
A bottle of Truffle Gin and canned truffle popcorns are on display at the 2022 Chianti lovers Asian Tour. (Kim Hae-yeon/ The Korea Herald)
“We are proud to be introducing our truffle gin to Korea, along with canned truffle popcorn that is a steady selling snack for Italians.” Tommaso Inghirami, Grignano Winery’s commercial director, said.

The gin option is a notable trend among Italian celebrities, due to the trendy label designs, according to Inghirami.

With a mix of truffle, basil, lime, apple, and a variety of plants and fruits solely grown and produced in Italy, the gin carries an earthy and fruity palate.

By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@healdcorp.com)

By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114