KB Kookmin Bank is recruiting foreign residents in Korea to join its new customer panel, the “KB Global Star Supporters.”

The program is designed for foreign customers to test banking products and services, share their experiences and suggest ways to make them easier to use.

Around 20 participants will be selected.

Applicants must live in Korea, currently use KB Kookmin Bank products or services and be able to communicate in Korean.

The supporters will take part in the program for about three months. Activities will include monitoring financial products and services, suggesting improvements, joining in-depth interviews and completing online surveys.

Outstanding participants may receive additional KB Pointree rewards after the program ends.

Applications are available through the event page on the KB Star Banking app. The bank will consider applicants’ nationality, age and place of residence when selecting a diverse group of participants.

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