The Gwangju Busking World Cup is inviting international students in Korea to perform in a special busking program on Oct. 8.

The 2026 International Student Busking program, organized by the Gwangju Dong-gu Culture and Tourism Foundation, will take place at May 18 Democracy Square in Jeonnam-Gwangju Special City.

The program is open to international students currently enrolled at or taking a leave of absence from a university in Korea. They can apply individually or as part of a team.

Korean students can also participate as members of a team that includes at least one international student.

Applicants can perform in any genre, including singing, instrumental music, dance and magic.

Students must submit the required documents and a link to a performance video through the online application form.

Selected acts will perform on a special stage at May 18 Democracy Square at 5 p.m. on Oct. 8. Each selected team will receive a performance fee of 300,000 won ($201), and teams can operate a tip box during the event.

Applications must be submitted through Google Forms by Aug. 3.

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