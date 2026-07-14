The Gwangju Busking World Cup is inviting international students in Korea to perform in a special busking program on Oct. 8.
The 2026 International Student Busking program, organized by the Gwangju Dong-gu Culture and Tourism Foundation, will take place at May 18 Democracy Square in Jeonnam-Gwangju Special City.
The program is open to international students currently enrolled at or taking a leave of absence from a university in Korea. They can apply individually or as part of a team.
Korean students can also participate as members of a team that includes at least one international student.
Applicants can perform in any genre, including singing, instrumental music, dance and magic.
Students must submit the required documents and a link to a performance video through the online application form.
Selected acts will perform on a special stage at May 18 Democracy Square at 5 p.m. on Oct. 8. Each selected team will receive a performance fee of 300,000 won ($201), and teams can operate a tip box during the event.
Applications must be submitted through Google Forms by Aug. 3.
Quick Info
- Event: 2026 International Student Busking
- Date and time: Oct. 8, 2026 at 5 p.m.
- Venue: May 18 Democracy Square, Dong-gu, Jeonnam-Gwangju Special Metropolitan City
- Eligibility: International students from universities in Korea
- Performance categories: Singing, instrumental music, dance, magic and other performance genres
- Application deadline: Aug. 3, 2026
- Application: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfnl4aiUSkzliWIGhr_XOorRoXn6K_BKnJ8Ts122m3sdiTm1Q/viewform
- Inquiries: +82-62-228-9813
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