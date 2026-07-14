Seoul has extended the nomination period for its honorary citizenship to July 24, inviting residents and organizations to recommend foreign nationals who have made significant contributions to the city.

Launched in 1958, the Honorary Citizenship of Seoul program recognizes foreign nationals who have helped raise the city’s profile in areas including the economy, culture, education and welfare.

A total of 968 people from 100 countries have received the honor. Honorary citizens may serve as advisers to the city and participate in municipal programs and events.

Nominees are generally required to have lived in Seoul for at least three consecutive years or for a total of five years. Those who do not meet the residency requirement may still be considered if they have made exceptional contributions to the city.

Nominations may be submitted by the speaker of the Seoul Metropolitan Council, heads of public or civic organizations, or groups of at least 30 Seoul residents.

Those submitting a nomination must provide a form detailing the nominee’s personal information, career and contributions in either Korean or English. Other required documents include a photograph, certificate of foreign resident registration, honorary citizenship pledge, consent form for the use of personal information and supporting materials.

Documents may be submitted to the city's Urban Diplomacy Division in person, by mail or by email.

The award ceremony is expected to take place between November and December.

Honorary citizens receive a certificate and medal, as well as free admission to Seoul Grand Park, the Seoul Museum of History, Seoul Botanic Park and the Seoul Museum of Art. They may also be appointed to advisory committees and invited to city-hosted events.

Quick Info

Program: Honorary Citizenship of Seoul 2026

Nomination period: Through July 24

Eligible nominators: The speaker of the Seoul Metropolitan Council, heads of public or civic organizations, and groups of at least 30 Seoul residents.

Required documents: Nomination form, photograph, certificate of foreign resident registration, honorary citizenship pledge, consent form for the use of personal information, and supporting documents or copies

Submission methods: In person, by mail or by email

Mailing address: Urban Diplomacy Division, 8th Floor, Seoul City Hall, 110 Sejong-daero, Jung-gu, Seoul 04524

Email: seoulhonorary@seoul.go.kr

Inquiries: 02-2133-5287