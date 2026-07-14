FC Seoul is inviting international fans to its K League 1 home match against Ulsan HD with discounted tickets and a complimentary cup of draft beer, the club said Tuesday.

The match will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on July 26 at Seoul World Cup Stadium.

Foreign nationals can buy tickets for either the general admission section or the supporters’ section for 11,000 won ($7), compared with the regular on-site price of 20,000 won. The promotion also includes one complimentary cup of draft beer.

Individual visitors do not need to make a reservation. Tickets can be purchased and collected at a dedicated booth on the north side of the stadium, next to the third-floor ticket box, from 4:30 p.m. on match day.

Groups wishing to sit together must register by July 20 using the QR code on the event poster or the application link below.

Visitors must present proof of foreign nationality, such as a passport, residence card or international driving permit.

Korean nationals, including those accompanying eligible visitors, and naturalized Korean citizens are not eligible for the promotion.

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