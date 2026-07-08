Buying a used car through a secondhand marketplace can be convenient, but foreign residents in Korea should be careful before sending money or agreeing to a deal.

The Seoul Foreign Resident Portal recently posted a warning about used car scams on Karrot, the local secondhand marketplace app, after reports of fraud linked to used-car transactions.

Common scams include fake listings for cars that do not exist, rental cars or vehicles owned by someone else being sold as private cars, and third-party scams in which a fraudster contacts both the buyer and seller to intercept payment.

Another risk is hidden vehicle history. Some sellers may tamper with mileage records or describe a car with an accident history as accident-free.

The notice advises buyers not to make advance payments, including deposits, before confirming the vehicle. Buyers should meet the seller in person, check the car, take it for a test drive, and review key documents such as the vehicle registration certificate and motor vehicle registry records.

Foreign residents who become victims of fraud should collect evidence, including chat records, bank transfer details, vehicle documents, photos and transaction records, and file a complaint with police.

They can also report suspected fraud through the Karrot app by opening the chatroom, selecting “Report” and choosing the fraud category.

Free interpretation and legal counseling for foreign residents is available through the Seoul Foreign Resident Center. Advance reservations are required.

Quick info

Topic: Used car scam prevention on Karrot

Who it is for: Foreign residents considering buying or selling a used car in Korea

If scammed: File a police complaint and report the chat through the Karrot app

Support: Free interpretation and legal counseling through the Seoul Foreign Resident Center

Languages: Chinese, English, Vietnamese, Mongolian, Russian, Uzbek, Urdu and others

Reservation: Required

Contact: 02-2229-4900 / help@sfrc.seoul.kr