Foreign residents in Korea can join a free legal seminar on workplace sexual harassment, sexual violence and related legal protections later this month.

The seminar, titled “Understanding workplace sexual harassment, sexual violence and related laws in Korea,” will be held July 21 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Yeoksam 1-dong Community Service Center in southern Seoul.

The session is designed for foreign residents who want to better understand what counts as workplace sexual harassment in Korea, what steps victims can take and where they can receive legal counseling or support.

The seminar will cover legal rights in Korea, the difference between workplace sexual harassment and sex crimes, reporting procedures and support systems for victims, including counseling and medical and legal assistance. It will also discuss ways to prevent secondary harm and protect oneself after an incident.

The lecture will be given by attorney Choi Yoon-hee, who is licensed in Illinois, New York and New Jersey. The legal review is by Chun Jung-a, a Korean attorney.

The program is open to foreign workers, jobseekers, students and other foreign residents living in Korea.

Quick Info

Date: July 21, 2026

Time: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Venue: Yeoksam 1-dong Community Service Center, Hobby Classroom, 4th floor

Eligibility: Foreign residents in Korea

Apply: https://forms.gle/FnUwysBmq2tzAiYz6