BTS continued its strong run on the US charts this week as the lead track from its fifth album “Arirang” entered its 12th consecutive week on Billboard’s Hot 100.

According to Billboard’s latest chart dated June 20, “Swim” ranked No. 43 on the Hot 100. “Arirang” placed No. 11 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

The song also continued to perform strongly on Billboard’s Global Excl. US chart, where it ranked No. 2. Over the past 12 weeks, “Swim” has alternated between No. 1 and No. 2 on the chart, underscoring its continued global popularity.

Earlier this month, the track earned its eighth No. 1 on the Global Excl. US chart, setting a record among songs released in 2026. The achievement also tied BTS’ own record set by “Dynamite” for the most weeks spent atop the chart.

Beyond the Hot 100, “Swim” remained visible across multiple Billboard radio charts, ranking No. 13 on Pop Airplay, No. 16 on Adult Contemporary and No. 24 on Adult Pop Airplay.

“Arirang” also continued to post solid results across Billboard’s album rankings, placing No. 7 on Top Album Sales, No. 22 on Top Streaming Albums and No. 16 on Vinyl Albums.

The group’s catalog also maintained a presence on Billboard’s World Albums chart. BTS placed three albums on the ranking, led by their 2022 anthology album “Proof,” which extended its run to 209 weeks on the chart at No. 8. The group’s Japanese album, “Map of the Soul: 7 — The Journey,” ranked No. 17, while “Love Yourself: ‘Tear’” placed No. 25.

Meanwhile, BTS’ newly released track, “Come Over” — a track made available on streaming platforms on June 12 as part of the group’s annual “BTS Festa” event — topped Billboard’s weekly fan-voted poll for new music, earning 86 percent of the vote ahead of releases from artists including Olivia Rodrigo, Charles Wesley Godwin, Jack White and Bebe Rexha.

The songs also debuted at No. 11 on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global chart on June 12 before ranking No. 22 on the June 15 chart.

Following its two Busan concerts held June 12 and 13, BTS' “Arirang” tour continues in Europe, with stops in Madrid, Brussels, London, Munich and Paris. On July 19, BTS will also perform as one of the headliners of the halftime show at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final alongside Madonna and Shakira.