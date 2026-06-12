K-pop supergroup BTS will release the new digital single "Come Over" on Thursday, the group's agency BigHit Music said.

The track was previously included on the deluxe vinyl edition of the band's fifth studio album, "Arirang," released last month. The song will be made available on streaming platforms at 1 p.m. as part of the group's annual "BTS Festa" event marking its debut anniversary.

"Come Over" was produced by member Suga, with RM and J-Hope also credited on the track. The song combines elements of pop and stadium anthems, featuring synthesizer-driven instrumentation and layered vocals.

According to the agency, the lyrics describe a journey of returning to a significant person despite periods of uncertainty, a theme that also reflects the group's relationship with its fan base, known as ARMY.

The song was performed earlier as part of the set list at select concerts during the group's ongoing "Arirang" world tour, where it was introduced to audiences ahead of its official release.

Separately, BTS will release a new vinyl edition, "Arirang (613 Limited Edition Picture Disc Vinyl)," on the same day. The record will include all tracks from the studio album, along with two additional tracks -- "Voice Message: Love Song" and "Normal (Korean Ver.)" -- bringing the total to 16 songs.

"Voice Message: Love Song" features a recorded conversation among the members centered on the question, "What is your love song?"

The group is also scheduled to release the music video for "Merry Go Round," another track from "Arirang," exclusively on Spotify next Friday at 6 p.m. (Yonhap)