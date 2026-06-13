BUSAN — BTS wrapped up a two-day concert in Busan on Saturday that felt less like another stop on its ongoing “Arirang” world tour and more like a homecoming years in the making.

The second and final night, held at Busan Asiad Main Stadium on the group’s 13th debut anniversary, June 13, drew approximately 110,000 fans. The sold-out two-day run attracted a combined audience of about 220,000.

The concerts marked BTS’ first return to Busan since 2022’s “Yet To Come in Busan,” a performance remembered as the group’s final concert before all seven members enlisted for mandatory military service.

The show was scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. but was delayed by about 20 minutes due to technical issues. As fans waited, they filled the stadium with chants of the members’ names and waves of purple Army Bomb light sticks. The delay came a day after Friday’s concert experienced a one-hour-and-40-minute postponement due to crowd management issues.

The concert opened with masked performers carrying torches onto the field before BTS emerged for “Hooligan,” “Aliens” and “Run BTS.”

“Busan, make some noise!” RM shouted as the crowd erupted.

The significance of returning to Busan was not lost on the members. Jimin, who was born in the city, said he was happy to sing, dance and spend time with fans in his hometown, while V reflected on the many memories BTS had built there over the years.

"June 13 only comes once,” RM told the crowd. “I hope you enjoy this 13th anniversary with us.”

The setlist balanced tracks from BTS’ fifth LP “Arirang” with fan favorites and global hits from across the group’s catalog. Songs such as “They don’t know ’bout us,” “Like Animals,” “Fake Love,” “Swim,” “Merry Go Round” and “2.0” showcased a group embracing its global stature while remaining firmly connected to its Korean roots.

Traditional Korean imagery appeared throughout the production. Reimagined traditional masks appeared during “They don’t know ’bout us,” while visuals inspired by ink wash paintings accompanied “Normal.” “Not Today” incorporated the red-and-blue colors of the taegeuk symbol, while “Body to Body” featured choreography reminiscent of the traditional folk dance “Ganggangsullae.”

One of the night’s highlights came with the first performance of the Korean version of “Normal,” which J-Hope introduced as a special stage prepared exclusively for the Busan concerts.

Fans sang along loudly to “Mic Drop,” “Butter,” “Dynamite” and “Idol,” while the entire stadium joined in the “Arirang” refrain during “Body to Body,” creating one of the evening’s most memorable moments.

The emotional peak came during the members’ closing remarks, as they reflected on 13 years together and thanked Army for helping BTS endure and grow.

“I think we’ve been able to make it this far because of you,” Jin told fans. “I’m sincerely grateful to Army, and to the members as well.”

Jungkook thanked fans for spending their precious time with the group and expressed his hope that BTS and Army could remain together for years to come, while Jimin shared that several of his former teachers were in attendance and thanked both them and fans for helping shape who he is today.

The concert concluded with “One More Night” and “Into the Sun,” bringing to a close a night that celebrated not only BTS’ latest chapter, but also a return to the city where one chapter of its story ended and another began.