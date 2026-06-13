Hybe Co., the agency behind K-pop boy band BTS, issued a formal apology after the first night of the group's world tour in Busan was delayed by more than one hour, according to its fandom platform Saturday.

"We deeply apologize to all audience that came to watch the 'Arirang' world tour, for the inconvenience caused by the delay in the start of the performance," the agency said in a notice on Weverse.

The agency pledged to bolster overall on-site operations to prevent recurrences during the second concert set to take place in the port city of Busan later in the day, the notice read.

BTS kicked off its world tour "Arirang" in Busan on Friday.

The concert was scheduled to start at 7 p.m. but was pushed back by around 75 minutes to 8:15 p.m., as the entry process of tens of thousands of fans was delayed.