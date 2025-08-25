Marking two decades in music, K-pop legend proves it is still going strong

Whoever said 20 is old? True classics never age.

The number could truly never have been better for Super Junior as the group marked two decades in music with its "Super Show 10" world tour, which kicked off Friday at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul.

Boisterous noise and chants by E.L.F.s — the group's official fandom — filled the concert Sunday night as the K-pop sensation took the stage, celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Sunday's concert was a jam-packed, nearly four-hour event. The nine members performed 28 songs and gave three encore performances, dancing the night away with fans.

As the clock struck 5 p.m., eagle-eyed fans took out their light sticks to greet the boy band. Then a loud "yeah" echoed from backstage, just as Super Junior was about to hit the stage. The lights in the sold-out auditorium dimmed minutes later, and red lights and white laser beams filled the venue.

Decked out in all-white, Super Junior descended from the stage lift like they were ready to own the night, and opened the last day of the Seoul concerts with "Twins (Knock Out)," the title track of the group's first LP "Super Junior 05" released in 2005.

The night continued with "U," "It's You," "Black Suit" and "Mamacita." Under the spotlight, Super Junior brought great energy to the night with "Superman," "Super Girl," "Haircut" and "Say Less." Just like in the lyrics of "Superman," the nine members stood tall as the last men to save the world.

"Hello, we are Super Junior," the bandmates said out loud in unison after singing nine songs.

Leeteuk — the group's leader — took over the microphone: "A three-day concert isn't easy. While some might think we would be tired, we are still full of energy. After seeing the show, you would feel that we could keep performing for another 20, 30 years."

As fans chanted Yesung's name, who celebrated his 41st birthday on Sunday, he said, "I want you all to put your phones up and take pictures of me," laughing as his eyes welled up with tears.

The night took a mellow turn as Super Junior serenaded fans with slow-tempo songs "Delight," "I Know," "Our Love," "No Other," "From U," "In My Dream" and "Dorothy," adding a touch of romance.

The K-pop legend continued to take the spotlight by dressing up in animal costume suits as the members appeared on stage for "Miracle," "Pajama Party," "Me" and "Rokkugo."

Super Junior then turned the auditorium into an EDM club with pulsing beats as they sang "D.N.A.," "Rockstar" and "A-CHA."

"Shall we go crazy tonight?" Eun-hyuk shouted.

The highlight of the show came as the group performed its megahits: "Express Mode," the title track of its 20th anniversary album, "Mr. Simple," "Bonamana," "Sorry, Sorry" and "Don't Don."

As fans chanted "one more time," the band came back to perform "Marry U," "Full of Happiness" and "Finale."

After Seoul, Super Junior will tour 16 cities until March, stopping in Hong Kong, Jakarta in Indonesia, Singapore, Nagoya in Japan and Macao, to name a few.