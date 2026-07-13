Girl group launches second world tour with Chaewon’s return, emphasizing the joy of performing together again

INCHEON — Le Sserafim opened its second world tour over the weekend with a concert that felt defined less by spectacle than by relief, gratitude and the visible joy of standing together as five once again.

Held Saturday and Sunday at Inspire Arena in Incheon, “Pureflow” marked the group’s first world tour since “Easy Crazy Hot,” which began at the same venue in April 2025. The shows also carried significance as it was leader Chaewon’s first performance after suspending her activities in May due to a neck injury.

Her return restored the group to its full five-member formation alongside Sakura, Yunjin, Kazuha and Eunchae.

The most highly anticipated moment came during their performance of “Boompala,” the lead track from the group’s second LP, “Pureflow.” Chaewon’s opening section — which she had been unable to perform during the album’s promotional period due to her injury — drew one of the loudest reactions of the night.

Her return inspired the bandmates’ repeated remarks that the group felt whole again now that they were performing as a quintet for their fans, Fearnot.

The show opened with dozens of masked dancers appearing as the creatures featured in the group’s latest album and music videos, before the five bandmates emerged on stage for “Celebration.” The group continued with “Creatures,” “Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s wife” and “Intro: Pureflow,” immediately turning the arena into a party-like atmosphere.

“Today, don’t worry about what anyone next to you thinks. Just have fun,” Sakura told fans, as Chaewon urged fans not to hesitate, as the concert “would fly by.” As all five bandmates called on the crowd to enjoy the night “without regrets,” the atmosphere inside the arena rapidly heated up.

After performing a few of their softer tracks, “Need Your Company,” “Sonder” and “Trust Exercise,” the energy gradually built again through band-arranged versions of “Hot,” “Perfect Night,” “Blue Flame” and “Easy,” which gave familiar, fan-favorite hits a rougher, more immediate sound.

The performance later accelerated through “Antifragile,” “Irony,” “Crazy” and “Spaghetti,” the latter featuring a never-before-seen dance sequence that hyped up the audience as the set came to a close with “Unforgiven” and “Fire in the Belly.”

Yet the emotional center of the show remained the members’ relationship with fans.

Sakura said she considered any place where Fearnot gathered to be Le Sserafim’s stage. She also described the time spent with fans as passing more quickly than anything else because of how happy it made her and Le Sserafim feel.

“More than anything, performing as five holds great meaning for me,” she said. “We’ll continue to take on the stages ahead together as five.”

Chaewon similarly said the concert reminded her that a performance is something created alongside fans, not simply presented to them. Yunjin reflected on how the group’s first tour helped the members better understand what mattered most to them as artists. Touring, she added, made it clear whom they wanted to sing for and what stories they wanted to tell.

Kazuha delivered the night’s clearest expression of that sentiment.

“There are days when things don’t go the way we want, and there are difficult moments,” she said. “But today, I was truly happy. I felt like this was the moment I live for.”

She added that Fearnot gave her the courage to dream bigger and move forward, before thanking the members for beginning the tour together as five.

The concert ended with “Fearless,” “Iffy Iffy,” “No Celestial” and “Smart,” bringing the opening chapter of the tour to a close.

Le Sserafim will begin the Japanese leg of “Pureflow” later this month, with stops in Osaka, Kanagawa, Shizuoka, Miyagi and Fukuoka from July 25 to Sept. 3. From September, the girl group will begin the US leg of its tour before going to Europe and Southeast Asia.