Members reflect on loneliness, pressure and finding solidarity ahead of expanded world tour

Le Sserafim says its newest album may be centered on fear, but the message behind it ultimately came from learning how to face those emotions together.

Ahead of the release of its second LP “Pureflow Pt. 1,” members Yunjin, Sakura, Kazuha and Eunchae sat down for a round interview Monday at a cafe in Seongdong-gu, eastern Seoul, where they reflected on the pressures they experienced while growing as a group and how those fears ultimately brought them closer together. Leader Chaewon was unable to attend as she is recovering from a neck injury.

For Sakura, fear became more noticeable as the group received more attention and success.

“While receiving a lot of love with our songs and performances, I started feeling pressure and fear about what kind of story we should tell next,” she said. “Since ‘Spaghetti’ received so much love, there were moments when I felt fear because I thought we really had to do well this time too.”

She added that having conversations with the other members about her fears eventually helped Sakura realize they were all carrying similar anxieties.

“While talking with the members, I realized we all shared similar fears,” said Sakura. “Because we understood each other’s fears, we became stronger.”

Yunjin connected that realization to a broader sense of loneliness that many people experience today.

“I think we live in a world where many people cannot help but feel lonely,” she said. “We also feel loneliness and solitude at times. But whenever I realize that the members are feeling the same way, it comforts me, and that becomes a driving force for us to move forward and one reason we can keep growing.”

Eunchae said many of her fears stemmed from navigating group life for the first time.

“When you live together as a team and see each other every day, there are naturally moments where you clash or feel hurt,” she said. “I think I was afraid that expressing those feelings honestly might make our relationship become distant.”

Over time, however, the members learned that honest conversations helped strengthen rather than weaken their relationship.

“As we spent more time together, I realized expressing my feelings and approaching the members honestly actually helped our relationship,” Eunchae said. “The members gave me courage to speak more openly.”

Those experiences became one of the emotional foundations behind the album, particularly tracks such as “Need Your Company” and “Trust Exercise,” which explore relationships and emotional vulnerability between people.

As the group prepares for its next world tour, the members said they are looking forward to bringing the new album to more regions, including Europe for the first time. For Kazuha, the upcoming stop in the Netherlands holds personal meaning, as she previously studied ballet there.

“Going to the Netherlands to perform as Le Sserafim means a lot to me,” she said. “Back then, I was alone and worried a lot about how I should live going forward. Now I’m going there with members who feel like family, so I’m really excited.”

Asked what kind of team they hope Le Sserafim can become, Eunchae said the new album gave her a clearer answer.

“Everyone has big and small fears and hardships in their lives,” she said. “I hope our team can become one that gives even a little courage and strength in those moments. Whether through our songs, lyrics, interviews or content, I hope people can see us and feel comfort, thinking that we go through similar difficulties too.”