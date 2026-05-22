Group embraces vulnerability, solidarity and creative growth in first LP in three years

Le Sserafim is returning with its second LP, this time revisiting the very idea that defined its debut.

The girl group releases its second LP “Pureflow Pt. 1” on Friday. Led by the lead track “Boompala,” the 11-track album captures the group’s shift from declaring itself “fearless” to acknowledging fear as part of growth.

Ahead of the album's release, four members held a round interview on Monday at a cafe in Seongdong-gu, eastern Seoul. Leader Chaewon was unable to attend, as she is recovering from a neck injury.

“I’m really happy to return with a full LP after three years,” Yunjin said. "Since there are 11 new songs, I’m really excited to see how our fans, Fearnot, will receive it.”

Eunchae shared that the album carries a particular sense of gratitude.

“Over the past three years, I came to realize how precious an LP is,” she said. “I also became more grateful to the people who look for and listen to our songs.”

According to Kazuha, compared with their first LP, 2023's "Unforgiven," “‘Pureflow’ Pt. 1” reflects greater participation and a wider emotional range from the members to show that the group was no longer simply rushing forward to produce more music.

“It hadn’t been long since our debut when we were producing our first LP, so it felt like we were only looking ahead,” she said. “But with this album, we really enjoyed the creative process behind it while thinking more in depth about the kind of image we wanted to show.”

Yunjin said the album began from early conversations with the company and among the members.

“We talked about what kind of message only we could tell and what we wanted to say the most through this album,” she said. “What came up in common were stories about our team relationship, solidarity, friendship, and also the stronger bonds and fears we built while working together.”

In the end, the honest conversations gave way to the album's central phrase: “For we are not fearless, and therefore powerful.” The line reinterprets the group’s debut keyword, “Fearless,” into what Yunjin described as a new chapter.

“Until now, we kept shouting ‘Fearless’ and saying that we had no fear,” she added. “But now, we feel that accepting anxiety and fear can actually make us stronger. In that sense, this album also opens a new chapter in how we look at fear.”

The album's main track, “Boompala” — a Latin house song that samples “Macarena” — takes that message in a brighter direction. Sakura said the familiar sample gave the members confidence during recording.

Yunjin said the group was drawn to Latin sounds because they suited the positive message Le Sserafim wanted to deliver.

“We always move according to our message,” she said. “These days, we want to throw out more positive messages and create an atmosphere where people can enjoy things together. Since Latin music has that culture of enjoying things together, I think that’s why we came to challenge ourselves with it.”

The album also marks new creative steps for the members. Kazuha participated in the track “Trust Exercise,” calling it her first time taking part in songwriting. Eunchae also pitched choreography for “Boompala,” though her version was not selected.

Asked what kind of team they hope Le Sserafim can become, Eunchae said the new album gave her a clearer answer.

“Everyone has big and small fears and hardships in their lives,” she said. “I hope our team can become one that gives even a little courage and strength in those moments. Whether through our songs, lyrics, interviews or content, I hope people can see us and feel comfort, thinking that we go through similar difficulties too.”