BUSAN — Busan turned red for BTS over the weekend, as the city’s landmarks, beaches and night sky became part of a large-scale celebration marking the group’s first concert in the city in four years and its 13th debut anniversary.

Through “BTS The City Arirang — Busan,” Korea's second-largest city was transformed into an extension of the group’s ongoing “Arirang” world tour. Gwangan Bridge, Busan Harbor Bridge and Suyeonggang Human Bridge were illuminated in red, the key color of BTS’ latest album “Arirang,” while media facades at Busan Station, Gwangbokro Fountain Square, Grand Josun Busan and the Busan Cinema Center played music videos and themed visuals.

At Haeundae Beach, a large-scale sand artwork featuring the slogan “Keep Swimming” drew fans seeking photos, while Gwangalli Beach hosted a 1,000-drone show Friday and Saturday night. The drones formed images connected to “Arirang” tracks including “Swim,” “Normal,” “Hooligan” and “Body to Body,” as well as fan favorites such as “Magic Shop” and “Mikrokosmos.” When the faces of the seven members lit up the night sky, the crowd erupted in cheers.

For fans who had traveled from around the world, the citywide celebration was more than a promotional event. It was part of the emotional build-up to BTS’ first Busan concert since 2022’s “Yet To Come in Busan,” remembered as the group’s final concert before all seven members started their mandatory military service.

Russian fan Andriana Iun, who moved to Seoul two years ago, said BTS played a major role in her decision to come to Korea.

“Back in Russia, I was having a really tough time because of my studies and pressure, and watching BTS videos helped me have fun again,” she told The Korea Herald on Saturday at Haeundae Beach. “That was the beginning of my story with them.”

Iun described BTS’ return to Busan as another milestone moment for the group.

“I think history is going to be made again,” she said.

Across the city, BTS-themed visuals appeared on some of Busan’s most recognizable landmarks, including Grand Josun Busan and Gwangbok-ro, while major bridges such as Gwangan Bridge, Busan Harbor Bridge and Suyeonggang Human Bridge were illuminated in red — the signature color of “Arirang.”

Visitors arriving in Busan were greeted by BTS-themed installations beginning at Busan Station. A welcome center at the Busan Eurasia Platform offered photo zones, luggage storage and delivery services, as well as tourism information for visitors in town for the concert.

Haeundae Beach also emerged as another focal point of the festivities. A giant sand sculpture featuring the phrase “Keep Swimming” drew crowds of visitors, while interactive programs allowed fans to leave congratulatory messages for BTS as well as commemorative messages for the group’s 13th debut anniversary. A beachside “Love Song Lounge” provided fans with a space to relax while listening to BTS’ music.

The festival extended beyond fan experiences to include collaborations with local businesses. Food and beverage brands across Busan launched BTS-themed menu items, while accommodations, transportation services and retail spaces joined the campaign.

For many fans, the celebrations carried added meaning because they coincided with BTS’ 13th debut anniversary and the group’s reunion following their military service.

“I wasn’t able to watch the first Busan concert, so it means a lot that I’m here now and get to watch all seven (bandmates). We’ve been waiting for them for a long time. It’s exciting to see them together,” Filipino fan Deriz Quintana told The Korea Herald on Saturday at Busan Asiad Main Stadium. “There was fear that maybe after the military it wouldn’t be the same. But they’re here, they’re together and it’s much better than it ever was.”

By combining concerts, tourism, local businesses and fan culture, “BTS The City Arirang — Busan” transformed the city into a major cultural festival, bringing together residents and visitors from around the world in celebration of BTS’ return to Busan.