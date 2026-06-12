Fans pose for photos as a blimp carrying a support message for BTS member Jungkook flies over a sand sculpture of the group's title track, "Swim," at Haeundae Beach in Busan on Friday, hours before the group's concert. (Yonhap)
Fans pose for photos as a blimp carrying a support message for BTS member Jungkook flies over a sand sculpture of the group's title track, "Swim," at Haeundae Beach in Busan on Friday, hours before the group's concert. (Yonhap)

Busan was awash in BTS fever on Friday, on the eve of the group’s 13th debut anniversary, as fans from all over the world gathered, and themed displays — including a blimp and buses wrapped with members' pictures — marked the opening of the group's two-day concert.

Fans photograph buses wrapped with images of BTS members outside Busan Asiad Main Stadium in Busan on Friday, where the group's concert is set to take place later in the evening. (Yonhap)
Fans photograph buses wrapped with images of BTS members outside Busan Asiad Main Stadium in Busan on Friday, where the group's concert is set to take place later in the evening. (Yonhap)

Ahead of BTS' two-day "Arirang" world tour stop at Busan Asiad Main Stadium, the group said it was "very happy" to reunite with its fans, known collectively as Army, in Korea.

"We are so happy to be able to enjoy this special day with our Army once again in Korea," BTS said in a statement released by agency BigHit Music on Friday.

The group said the concert carries added significance because Busan was the site of its last performance before members began their military service.

"That makes this occasion even more meaningful," the group said. "We hope to create enjoyable memories together with the audience."

The second day of the concert, June 13, marks the 13th anniversary of BTS' debut. Busan is also the hometown of members Jimin and Jungkook.

Fans line up at an interactive event booth outside Busan Asiad Main Stadium in Busan, on Friday. (Yonhap)
Fans line up at an interactive event booth outside Busan Asiad Main Stadium in Busan, on Friday. (Yonhap)
Fans holding a parasol decorated with photos of BTS members stand outside Busan Asiad Main Stadium in Busan on Friday. (Yonhap)
Fans holding a parasol decorated with photos of BTS members stand outside Busan Asiad Main Stadium in Busan on Friday. (Yonhap)

The two Busan concerts will be streamed live on the fan platform Weverse. On Saturday, the performance will also be shown in live-viewing screenings in more than 80 countries.

The two concerts mark the group’s first performances in South Korea in two months, since the opening show of the tour in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.


christory@heraldcorp.com