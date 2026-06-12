Busan was awash in BTS fever on Friday, on the eve of the group’s 13th debut anniversary, as fans from all over the world gathered, and themed displays — including a blimp and buses wrapped with members' pictures — marked the opening of the group's two-day concert.

Ahead of BTS' two-day "Arirang" world tour stop at Busan Asiad Main Stadium, the group said it was "very happy" to reunite with its fans, known collectively as Army, in Korea.

"We are so happy to be able to enjoy this special day with our Army once again in Korea," BTS said in a statement released by agency BigHit Music on Friday.

The group said the concert carries added significance because Busan was the site of its last performance before members began their military service.

"That makes this occasion even more meaningful," the group said. "We hope to create enjoyable memories together with the audience."

The second day of the concert, June 13, marks the 13th anniversary of BTS' debut. Busan is also the hometown of members Jimin and Jungkook.

The two Busan concerts will be streamed live on the fan platform Weverse. On Saturday, the performance will also be shown in live-viewing screenings in more than 80 countries.

The two concerts mark the group’s first performances in South Korea in two months, since the opening show of the tour in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.