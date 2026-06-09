Hana Financial Group said Tuesday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of National Defense to launch a support program for wounded service members, bereaved military families and troops serving in remote areas.

Marking National Veterans Month in June, the financial group will provide about 1 billion won ($659,000) in annual support under the "Hero with Hana" initiative to nearly 300 service members and their families.

The agreement was signed at the Defense Ministry headquarters in Yongsan, Seoul, by Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo and Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-baek.

As part of the program, Hana Financial will help cover medical expenses and rehabilitation costs for wounded service members, including support for customized prosthetics, wheelchairs and other assistive equipment.

The group will also provide financial assistance to military families, including those of service members killed or injured in the line of duty and troops stationed away from their families. Support will include educational equipment such as desks, laptops and desktop computers for their children.

Hana Financial said around 200 military families with disabled children or parents are expected to benefit from the program, and about 40 wounded service members will receive support for treatment and mobility aids.

"We sincerely appreciate Hana Financial's support for our service members and their families," Ahn said.

Ham said the group would continue fulfilling its social responsibility by supporting those who serve the country.

"We are honored to work with the Ministry of National Defense to provide meaningful assistance to service members and their families," he said.