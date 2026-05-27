Hana Financial Group said Wednesday it is launching a comprehensive support program aimed at helping people with disabilities build sustainable and independent lives.

The number of people with disabities is growing in Korea, with the program centered on five areas: Rehabilitation, education, housing and welfare, employment and financial services.

Hana Financial officially launched the initiative with a donation ceremony Tuesday at its headquarters in Myeong-dong, central Seoul.

The group said the donated funds will be used to provide customized assistive equipment to 300 low-income children and adolescents with disabilities who have limited access to welfare support.

In education, Hana Financial plans to offer job-linked training programs for 85 people with developmental or hearing disabilities, as well as individuals with borderline intellectual functioning.

The group will also establish “digital labs” at three special education schools nationwide. Designed to resemble real workplace environments, the facilities will support technical training for students and professional development programs for teachers.

As part of its housing and welfare support, Hana Financial said it would select 20 aging residential facilities for people with disabilities across Korea and carry out renovation and vehicle support projects.

In employment, the financial group will partner with the Autism Society of Korea to create jobs.

The company plans to establish a multipurpose cultural space that will employ autistic baristas and artists with disabilities.

Hana Financial also said it will expand customized financial services for individuals with autism and their families, including support related to estate and asset management.

“We aim to help children and adolescents overcome barriers caused by disabilities and support their growth as members of society,” Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo said at the ceremony.

“We will continue supporting people with disabilities to promote their rights and help ensure stable integration into society,” he added.