Hana Financial Group held an awards ceremony for the Hana Artverse contest Friday, honoring artists with developmental disabilities.

Hana Artverse is an annual art competition launched by Hana Financial in 2022 for artists with developmental disabilities, aimed at raising awareness about disabilities and fostering greater inclusivity.

The program, one of the group’s flagship corporate social responsibility initiatives, seeks to support participants’ social integration and foster economic independence through artistic engagement.

This year’s contest, its 5th edition, drew a record 1,255 submissions from which 30 winners were selected: 20 adults and 10 children.

Hana Financial will award a total of 10.2 million won ($6,950) in prize money to the winners. In addition, three adult recipients will be given the opportunity to participate in an internship program at Spring Shine, a social enterprise dedicated to nurturing artists with disabilities.

“We will continue to identify talented artists with developmental disabilities and provide full support to help build a virtuous cycle that promotes their social development and economic independence,” Hana Financial Chairman Ham Young-joo said at the awards ceremony held at the financial service provider’s headquarters in central Seoul.

The works of the 30 artists recognized at the event will be on display at the group’s headquarters through Friday, before being exhibited at the group’s open storage space, H.art1, from May 4-15. The grand prize and top award-winning works will also be showcased at Art Busan 2026, which takes place May 21-24 in Busan.