Hana Financial Group hosted the Hana Financial Money Show on Thursday, a group-wide wealth management seminar showcasing integrated asset management solutions from across its banking, securities and insurance affiliates.

The event marked the first time the group's affiliates had come together to host a joint seminar on asset management. While such events had previously been organized separately by each affiliate, this year's seminar brought experts from the group together under one roof.

The group's leading wealth management experts gave lectures on real estate succession and tax-saving strategies, as well as asset transfer planning through trusts. Analysts from Hana Securities also presented stock investment strategies as the benchmark Kospi moves closer to the 10,000-point mark.

It also featured a wide range of hands-on programs, including one-on-one consultations and interactive event zones.

The event attracted more than 1,500 online applications, prompting the early closure of registrations. Its livestream drew around 900 concurrent viewers, extending the event's reach beyond the venue, according to the group.

"As market uncertainty grows, what matters most is having a trusted partner by your side," Ham Young-joo, chairman of Hana Financial Group, said at the event.

"We hope the inaugural Hana Financial Money Show will serve as an opportunity for us to accompany clients on their wealth management journey and establish ourselves as a reliable lifelong life-care partner that helps protect their dreams and their families' future."