Samsung Heavy Industries has received notice to proceed for the first floating liquefied natural gas project in the United States, marking a major milestone for both the company and the emerging North American FLNG market.

The shipbuilder said Thursday that it had secured approval to begin construction of the first floating LNG facility for the Delfin LNG project in Louisiana. The project is valued at $2.9 billion.

The Delfin project is the first FLNG development in the US and is viewed as a potential model for future LNG projects in North America.

Unlike conventional LNG export projects that rely on large onshore liquefaction plants, Delfin will deploy multiple floating LNG facilities with identical specifications. The approach is designed to increase operational flexibility while reducing upfront investment costs and development risks.

The project is also notable for being developed without the involvement of a major oil company or state-owned energy firm. Instead, a private developer partnered directly with a shipbuilder acting as the engineering, procurement and construction contractor, a structure industry observers say could broaden future demand for FLNG projects.

The facility combines elements of nearshore and offshore FLNG designs, aiming to balance cost efficiency and operational stability. It is equipped with living quarters for about 120 personnel and is capable of autonomous navigation, allowing it to relocate in the event of hurricanes and other severe weather.

Samsung Heavy Industries said the project marks the first time it will independently oversee the entire EPC process for an FLNG facility.

"The Delfin project is the first FLNG project for which Samsung Heavy Industries will carry out the entire EPC scope independently," a company official said. "We aim to lead the next phase of the FLNG market through competitive costs, optimized designs and reliable execution."