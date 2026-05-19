The Seoul Foreign Resident Center is organizing a Korean language class for foreign residents in Korea who are preparing to find jobs, with a focus on real-life expressions used in the workplace.

According to the Seoul Foreigner Portal on Monday, the program consists of four sessions held every Sunday from June 7-28. Each class will run from 10 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. at the center’s third-floor classroom in Yeongdeungpo-gu, southwestern Seoul.

The class is free, but applicants are required to have at least Level 4 on the Test of Proficiency in Korean.

Applications can be made in person after a phone consultation with the center. For multilingual assistance, applicants can call 02-2229-4900, while Korean-language inquiries can be made at 02-2229-4921.

Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.

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